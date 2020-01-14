KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two teens that they say approached children that were walking home from school in Kitchener.

The incident happened on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. on Biehn Drive in Kitchener

Police say the two kids were walking home from school when they were approached by two young men that were driving a black Honda Civic.

The teens reportedly asked the children to "come here."

Police say when the children refused, the teens drove off.

The passenger in the car is being described as white with curly blonde hair, but no description of the driver was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.