Teenager charged after Turkey Point robbery

A 15-year-old has been charged as part of an ongoing robbery investigation in Turkey Point.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the Cedar Drive area.

Investigators said four people were involved in a dispute on the property. They said three people assaulted a victim, took their property and then left the area.

Officers later located one of the suspects in Waterford and they were taken into custody without incident.

A 15-year-old from Norfolk County has been charged with robbery with theft and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police are still trying to find two other suspects, but they said there is no threat to public safety.