KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Teenager charged after report of impaired driver in Cambridge

    A young driver has been arrested after Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver in Cambridge.

    Officers found a suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Franklin Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

    The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

    A 17-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with operation while impaired by drug, refusal to comply with demand, and possession for the purpose of trafficking

