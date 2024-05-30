Teenager charged after report of impaired driver in Cambridge
A young driver has been arrested after Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver in Cambridge.
Officers found a suspect vehicle in a parking lot on Franklin Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
A 17-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with operation while impaired by drug, refusal to comply with demand, and possession for the purpose of trafficking
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP wants Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Montreal brainwashing experiments case
The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a Quebec ruling that bars people from suing the U.S. government in Canada over its role in notorious brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.
Donald Trump can sue niece over NY Times article, court rules
A New York state appeals court said Donald Trump can sue his niece Mary Trump for giving the New York Times information for its Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 probe into his finances and his alleged effort to avoid taxes.
Shania Twain shares how she forgave her ex-husband's cheating: 'It's his mistake'
Shania Twain recently addressed the infidelity that rocked her marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange, whom she divorced in 2010 after he had an affair with her friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Princess of Wales to miss major military display next month amid cancer treatment
Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be returning to royal duties with an appearance at the Colonel’s Review, a military parade in London in early June, as she continues her treatment for cancer.
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect after Montreal triple homicide
Police have made an arrest following a deadly street fight that ended with three people killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Parents give back to LHSC trauma team to continue daughter’s legacy
Over the next decade, Lisa and Dennis Carroll have pledged $1,000 annually in order to establish the Rachel Carroll Wellness Award.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER 'Sick play': Easton Cowan scores game winner to send Knights to Memorial Cup final
The London Knights clinched a spot in the Memorial Cup championship game Wednesday night, beating the tournament hosts 4-2 in the final game of the group stage.
-
Widespread inability to access tenants’ units hampering bug and rodent control in LMCH public housing
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Windsor
-
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
-
'I was extremely scared for my life': Accused testifies in Windsor murder trial
Frederick Leon of Toronto has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.
-
Second marine rescue boat introduced at Belle River Marina
Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s second boat being introduced into service.
Barrie
-
Suspects charged in Barrie father's stabbing death headed to trial
Two men accused in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie on Family Day last year will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder.
-
Search ongoing for suspects involved in Hwy 400 crash in stolen vehicle
Two suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large after taking off in a stolen vehicle following a collision on Highway 400 Tuesday that snarled traffic for hours.
-
Scorching fire rips through vehicle after crash, 1 person hospitalized
A two-vehicle crash sent a black cloud of smoke into the Oro-Medonte sky Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift — but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
-
Alberta pair passed out in a vehicle in northern Ont. found with $12K in hard drugs
Two people from Lethbridge, Alta., have been charged after police in West Nipissing found them unconscious in a vehicle.
Ottawa
-
No injuries reported following high rise balcony fire in Hintonburg
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a balcony in a high rise in Ottawa's Hintonburg Thursday morning, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Here's how many tickets were issued by Ottawa's photo radar cameras in April
New statistics show Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 37,285 speeding tickets in April, after issuing 43,416 tickets in March. So far in 2024, 121,652 speeding tickets have been issued by the photo radar cameras.
-
Sharon DeSousa elected new national PSAC president
Sharon DeSousa has been elected the new national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, succeeding Chris Aylward as head of one of the country's largest public sector unions.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
-
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
Montreal
-
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
-
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect after Montreal triple homicide
Police have made an arrest following a deadly street fight that ended with three people killed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last week.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UQAM agree to dismantle encampment, say demands met
Pro-Palestinian protesters at Universite du Quebec a Montreal say they will dismantle their encampment by the end of next week after the university agreed to many of their demands.
Atlantic
-
Sunspot that produced aurora display in early May re-emerges
A sunspot region designated as AR3697 has re-emerged from the far side of the sun.
-
'Severe weather' prevented 2 aircrafts from transporting emergent patient from Grand Manan to the mainland: Ambulance N.B.
The MLA who represents Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick says it’s been too long since the island has had reliable air ambulance service – and she wants to see it fixed.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Black bear removed from Winnipeg neighbourhood
A black bear has been relocated after being spotted in a Winnipeg neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
Teen recorded by youths while being assaulted: police
A teenage girl is facing charges after police say a teenage girl was assaulted in a parking lot while a group of youths recorded the attack.
-
'Take away the temptation': Winnipeg bakery goes cashless to combat rash of thefts
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
Calgary
-
Teen charged in downtown Calgary attempted murder, Good Samaritan sought
Calgary police say they want to speak with a Good Samaritan who might have more information about a frightening attempted murder in the downtown core.
-
Wildfire risk rises near Calgary as blaze burns west of the city
The wildfire danger rating for the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) has increased as an active blaze burns west of the city.
-
Four Calgarians charged in drug trafficking operation
Calgary police say they've arrested four men in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was discovered earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Perry sparks Oilers in Game 4 win after Knoblauch's roster shakeup
The morning before Game 4 of the Western Conference final, veteran Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry was informed that his five-game exile to the press box was ending.
-
Wet, cooler weather brings increased lightning risk, Alberta wildfire officials caution
The number of lightning-caused wildfire starts in Alberta is rising.
-
'My wife started to laugh': Oilers fan becomes poster-boy for friendly prank
A rivalry between neighbours sparked in Kingsville, Ont., this week after a sign was raised across the street from an Oilers fan's house, poking fun at his allegiance to the team.
Vancouver
-
Class action certified against City of Abbotsford over catastrophic Sumas Prairie flooding
A class action against the City of Abbotsford has been certified by B.C. Supreme Court for damage resulting from catastrophic flooding in the Sumas Prairie in 2021.
-
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
Mountie transferred from Bella Bella, B.C., after complaints about Facebook posts, First Nation says
The leadership of a First Nation on British Columbia's central coast says an RCMP officer has been transferred after the community called for his removal from Bella Bella over social media comments he made before joining the Mounties.