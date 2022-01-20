Teenager arrested in Kitchener mugging

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old Kitchener youth after an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener.

Police received reports of a robbery in the area at around 3:20 p.m., WRPS said in a media release.

The accused approached the victim with a knife and demanded personal belongings. He then stabbed the victim before taking items and fleeing the area on foot, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old accused was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with court orders. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.