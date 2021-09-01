Teenage girl assaulted in Guelph's south end, police say

Guelph -

Guelph police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was assaulted in the Scottsdale Drive area on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old says she was in the park behind Priority Park Public School when she was approached by an adult male between 8:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.

The man knocked the victim to the ground and got on top of her, before the girl fought him off and ran to safety.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound towards Edinburgh Road South.

He was described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie, dark pants, a ski mask, fingerless gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.