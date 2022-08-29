Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford

A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.

Emergency crews were called to Perth Line 34 just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

The cyclist was airlifted to a London area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said he had died from his injuries.

He’s being identified as 19-year-old Reid Anderson of Perth East.

Police said no charges are expected as a result of the crash.