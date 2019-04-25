

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford teenager is wanted after a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon on Kennedy Street.

Around 4 p.m., patrolling officers found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound in his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he remains in critical condition.

Brantford police have identified the teen suspect under a section 110 order as Nebiyu Nediran Myers, 17.

Officials believe this was not a random incident and that the two people involved were known to one another.

Myers is currently wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He’s described as a black male, 5’ 11” with a medium build. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say he should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.