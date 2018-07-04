

CTV Kitchener





A teenager has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being thrown from a Sea-Doo on Lake Erie.

Police say it happened on Tuesday at approximately 3:20 p.m. off the coast of Turkey Point.

Off-duty officers and bystanders saw the incident and were able to rescue the teen until emergency crews arrived.

The 17-year-old Oakville male was then airlifted to a London area hospital.

The police investigation is ongoing.