Teen thrown from Sea-Doo off Turkey Point seriously hurt
A teen has been airlifted to hospital following an incident on a Sea-Doo off Turkey Point. (Photo: Twitter/@OPP_WR)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 6:41AM EDT
A teenager has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being thrown from a Sea-Doo on Lake Erie.
Police say it happened on Tuesday at approximately 3:20 p.m. off the coast of Turkey Point.
Off-duty officers and bystanders saw the incident and were able to rescue the teen until emergency crews arrived.
The 17-year-old Oakville male was then airlifted to a London area hospital.
The police investigation is ongoing.