

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Port Dover teen suffered minor injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday evening, police say.

It happened on Nelson Street West at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the boy, 13, was walking his scooter across the street using a crosswalk when he was hit by an older red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

He reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver allegedly stopped briefly but then left the area.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP.

Officers will be reviewing surveillance footage from the area in an effort to identify the driver.