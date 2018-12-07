

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking a driver who struck a teen while she was crossing the street.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Montcalm Drive and Ottawa Street North, in the Stanley Park neighbourhood.

David Elvins, who works as a crossing guard in the area, says he saw two girls walking across the street when he heard one of them scream.

“I saw an SUV run a stop sign and hit a young lady, and then went up over the sidewalk. The car did not stop.”

Police say the girl’s injuries were not serious and she was not taken to hospital.

The driver fled the area but police say they have a good idea who they’re looking for.