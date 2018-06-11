Featured
Teen struck and killed by train identified
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 10:52AM EDT
An 18-year-old woman killed when she was hit by a freight train has been identified.
Oxford County OPP say Brittany Bergsma was killed Friday evening when she was hit by a train near McKeand Street in Ingersoll.
Foul play is not suspected in her death.
The OPP have handed the investigation into the collision over to CN Police.