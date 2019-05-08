

CTV Kitchener





Two sisters got into a fight over cannabis that led to a 911 call on Sunday.

Police responded to an Ingersoll address shortly after 10 p.m.

The teenage sisters reportedly got into a verbal fight after one of the sisters smoked the rest of the cannabis.

The other sister hid a cell phone and the a physical confrontation ensued.

Officers arrived and were able to separate the sisters and speak to their mother.

No one was injured, but police say that the home had been damaged in the fight.

At the request of the homeowner, no charges were laid.