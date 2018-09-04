

CTV Kitchener





Regional police received a report of a teenage girl being approached by an unknown male.

It happened on Aug. 29 in Victoria Park in Kitchener.

A male allegedly spoke to the victim, and then touched her in a sexual manner without consent, police said.

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify the suspect.

He is described as being East Indian, about 21 years old, around five feet six inches tall and with an average, stocky build.

His hair is described as short and dark, and he was wearing a light athletic tee shirt with dark grey sweatpants that had black specks on them.

On his right wrist, he wore a silver metal bracelet, and he had scratches or bug bites on it.

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact them.