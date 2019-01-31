

CTV Kitchener





The Wellington County OPP is investigating after a teen reported that someone had been watching her while she changed.

Police say they responded to an active voyeurism incident in the northeast end of Fergus on Jan. 12 at around 9 p.m.

The female reported that she had been watched from a basement window while she changed.

She says she saw a video device as well.

Authorities arrived in minutes, but could not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious around this time is asked to call police.