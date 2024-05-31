Teen reports being approached by suspicious man in Guelph

Guelph Police are trying to identify a suspect after a young girl told school officials she was approached by a suspicious man.

Police were called to a high school in the east end of the city after a 14-year-old student says the man spoke to her while she was walking to school.

She said the man got out of a black SUV, began talking to her, called her pretty, and said he would like to take her out some time.

The girl went inside the school and told administrators what happened.

The man is described as an unshaven Asian man in his late 20s to 30s with shaggy black hair. He was wearing a faded red or purple sweater, a white t-shirt, camo pants, and black shoes. He was possibly driving a black 2015-2019 Mercedes GLE Coupe.