Kitchener

    • Teen reported missing last seen in Cambridge

    Missing teen Kzaira last seen in Cambridge. (X: @WRPS_today) Missing teen Kzaira last seen in Cambridge. (X: @WRPS_today)

    Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen last seen in Cambridge.

    Police said Monday morning that Kzaira was last seen in the Southwood area.

    The teen is described as 5’3, 100 lbs, and was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and riding a white bicycle.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News