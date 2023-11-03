Teen reported missing in Stratford

Stratford Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a media release, Cameron Jackson was last seen at his home early Thursday morning.

The teen is described as white, with a fair complexion and red hair. He’s approximately 5’10” and weighs 190 lbs.

Cameron was last seen wearing black jogging pants, t-shirt and hoodie with yellow writing on the sleeves.

Police say that when he left home “he was not wearing any shoes.”

Anyone who has seen, or knows where Cameron is now, is asked to contact Stratford Police at 519-271-4141.