KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen reported missing in Stratford

    An undated photo of Cameron Jackson provided by Stratford Police. An undated photo of Cameron Jackson provided by Stratford Police.

    Stratford Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

    According to a media release, Cameron Jackson was last seen at his home early Thursday morning.

    The teen is described as white, with a fair complexion and red hair. He’s approximately 5’10” and weighs 190 lbs.

    Cameron was last seen wearing black jogging pants, t-shirt and hoodie with yellow writing on the sleeves.

    Police say that when he left home “he was not wearing any shoes.”

    Anyone who has seen, or knows where Cameron is now, is asked to contact Stratford Police at 519-271-4141.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News