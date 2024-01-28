Teen reported missing in Brant County for week
Brant County OPP are continuing to ask for the public's help to find a teenager who went missing one week ago.
Michael, 15, was last seen in Paris in the area of Rest Acres and Powerline Road on Jan. 21.
Police say he was only wearing shorts, a red and orange striped shirt, and black running shoes.
Michael is 5'8, 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
