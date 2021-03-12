KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a youth with public mischief after they reportedly lied about being abducted by four people.

Police received the initial report of a 16 year old being abducted around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bridge Street West and University Avenue East.

The victim alleged that several suspects brandishing a knife and a firearm forced theyouth into a vehicle.

Police say they conducted a high-risk traffic stop with the suspect vehicle and arrested four people.

Their investigation revealed the alleged victim lied about the abduction and knew the people involved.

The youth was charged with one count of public mischief for making an alleged false report and is scheduled to appear in court next month.