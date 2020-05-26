KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’re investigating a tractor crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in Woolwich Township on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a rural property on Letson Drive in Winterbourne around 10 p.m.

According to police, the teen was operating a tractor when drove into a ditch and flipped.

The tractor then rolled, fatally injuring the teen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Letson Drive was closed for about four hours while police investigated on Tuesday evening. That investigation will continue through the WRPS traffic services unit.