

CTV Kitchener





A 17-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton.

Police there responded to Upper Ottawa Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. There, they found a male victim suffering injuries believed to be caused by gun violence.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the immediate area was secured and a K9 unit conducted a search. They believe, based on the information they have so far, that it was a targeted incident.

Authorities are canvassing the area for witnesses and video evidence.

The incident marks the city’s 17th shooting of the year.