A 14-year-old male student has suffered a broken collar bone after being hit by an SUV while cutting across a road.

The incident occurred on Valentine’s Day as the teen was heading across College Avenue in Guelph in an area that was not marked for pedestrian crossing.

Nothing was reported to police until Tuesday when the teen sought medical treatment and the injury was discovered.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.