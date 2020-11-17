Advertisement
Teen girl loses $600 in telephone Bitcoin scam
KITCHENER -- A 15-year-old Guelph girl is out $600 after she became the victim of a Bitcoin scam.
According to a news release, the girl received a call on Monday afternoon from a man who was posing as a police officer. According to a news release, he told her that she owed money to different people and that she needed a new Social Insurance Number.
Under his direction, she withdrew $600 from her bank account and deposited it into a Bitcoin machine near Gordon and Wellington streets.
Later that afternoon, she realized it was likely a scam and contacted police.
The Guelph Police Service is reminding the public that officers will never instruct people to deposit money into a Bitcoin machine.
They're asking people to always seek advice from family, coworkers, friends or police before following instructions from an unknown person.