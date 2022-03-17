Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old arrested for first-degree murder

Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and died of her injuries. An 18-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder. Police said they were from the same household, but didn't confirm details of their relationship.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Chelford Crescent around 10:20 a.m., asking residents to avoid the area.

Police said there’s no risk to public safety.