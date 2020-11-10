KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old is facing a number of charges following a police investigation into a hunting complaint in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to River Road in Cayuga just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday for a complaint that alleged someone was hunting from their vehicle in the area.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke to four young people inside.

After an investigation, police say they recovered several long guns inside of the car.

Police say the driver was in violation of multiple gun offences as well as Highway Traffic Act offences.

The 17-year-old from Ohsweken, Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, is facing a number of charges including three counts unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts careless storage of a firearm, and four counts transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner.

The accused is to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.