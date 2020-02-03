KITCHENER -- Police in Norfolk County say they've charged an unlicensed teen driver in Delhi, Ont. with stunt driving.

It happened on Monday afternoon, where officers reportedly stopped a car that was going more than 50 km/hr faster than the posted speed limit of 40 km/h.

Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP called the information "unbelievable."

He says that an officer was able to stop the vehicle and found that the driver was an unlicensed 15-year-old driver.

"What's even more shocking is he had his passenger sitting in the passenger seat allowing this to happen, that was a fully-licensed driver," Sanchuk says in a video posted to Twitter.

The teen has been charged with stunt driving, speeding and driving a motor vehicle with no license.

The vehicle the person was driving was also impounded for seven days.

Police are asking adults to remind their kids about the responsibilities of driving a vehicle.