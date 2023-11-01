Teen driver identified in 2020 hit-and-run death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett

A teen convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett can now be identified.

Harnett, a Calgary police officer who grew up in Hagersville, died during a traffic stop.

He was dragged by an SUV and then fell into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Dec. 31, 2020.

Al Azan Shah Muhammad was the driver of that SUV.

He was 17 years old at the time of the incident and as such, could not be named publically under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At trial, Muhammad testified that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approach his vehicle and also saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

When delivering her verdict, Justice Anna Loparco said she felt Muhammad showed maturity for his age and doubted the genuineness of his remorse as he “deflects blame and minimized his role” in the incident.

“He reached speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres an hour,” she told the court. “He also intentionally engaged in a variety of manoeuvres aimed at dislodging Sgt. Harnett from the car.”

Loparco felt he was “a high risk to reoffend.”

Muhammad was found not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Since he was sentenced as an adult, Muhammad’s name can now be released publically.

Amir Abdulrahman, who was a passenger in Muhammad’s vehicle in 2020, plead guilty to manslaughter in 2021. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

-- With files from The Canadian Press