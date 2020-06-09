KITCHENER -- A teen driver is facing a number of charges after a single vehicle crash in St. Marys.

Police say they responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, after a pickup truck had left the road and hit a tree.

The two people inside the pickup suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

While interacting with the driver, police began to suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital and sent away for analysis.

According to a news release, a 17-year-old youth has been charged with impaired operation and dangerous driving.

They were also given tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt and as a G2 driver, driving with a blood alcohol concentration over zero.

The accused has not been identified and the charges against them have not been proven in court.