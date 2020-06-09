Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Teen driver charged with impaired driving after crash in St. Marys
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 3:56PM EDT
Police say a driver has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in St. Marys. (@SPSmediaoffice / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- A teen driver is facing a number of charges after a single vehicle crash in St. Marys.
Police say they responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, after a pickup truck had left the road and hit a tree.
The two people inside the pickup suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
While interacting with the driver, police began to suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
A blood sample was taken at the hospital and sent away for analysis.
According to a news release, a 17-year-old youth has been charged with impaired operation and dangerous driving.
They were also given tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt and as a G2 driver, driving with a blood alcohol concentration over zero.
The accused has not been identified and the charges against them have not been proven in court.