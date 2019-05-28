

A man is facing a number of charges after a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday at around 5:35 p.m.

Police say an eastbound SUV lost control, crossed the centre line on St. Andrews Street in Cambridge and hit a motorcycle.

The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV has been arrested and charged.

The accused, a 19-year-old man, was arrested and charged with a number of offences including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Police said Tuesday morning that he was impaired by alcohol.

He was not identified.