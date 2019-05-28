Featured
Teen driver charged with impaired after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A photo of a police line blocking off an area. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:23AM EDT
A man is facing a number of charges after a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday at around 5:35 p.m.
Police say an eastbound SUV lost control, crossed the centre line on St. Andrews Street in Cambridge and hit a motorcycle.
The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the SUV has been arrested and charged.
The accused, a 19-year-old man, was arrested and charged with a number of offences including impaired driving and dangerous driving.
Police said Tuesday morning that he was impaired by alcohol.
He was not identified.