A teenage driver was arrested and charged after reports of a possible impaired driver.

Guelph police responded to Victoria Road South on Thursday at around 2:20 a.m.

The vehicle was found and police conducted a roadside test, which police say resulted in a fail.

The driver, a 16-year-old Guelph youth, was charged with driving over 80 mg or above.

They were also charged with novice driver blood alcohol content above zero and driving with a G1 license without a qualified driver.

The youth is scheduled to appear in court on May 29 to answer the charges.