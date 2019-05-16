Featured
Teen driver charged for impaired driving
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:44PM EDT
A teenage driver was arrested and charged after reports of a possible impaired driver.
Guelph police responded to Victoria Road South on Thursday at around 2:20 a.m.
The vehicle was found and police conducted a roadside test, which police say resulted in a fail.
The driver, a 16-year-old Guelph youth, was charged with driving over 80 mg or above.
They were also charged with novice driver blood alcohol content above zero and driving with a G1 license without a qualified driver.
The youth is scheduled to appear in court on May 29 to answer the charges.