Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash

A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month in North Perth has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Friday, OPP said the teen from Gowanstown died after being transported to hospital following the crash involving a pickup truck on June 12.

The crash occurred on Line 87 at Road 175 in the Municipality of North Perth.

At the time of the crash, OPP Const. Kim Lyon said officers were called to the intersection around 7:39 a.m.

A second serious ATV crash occured the next day.

On June 13 an ATV driver was the lone vehicle in a crash in Wellington County. The OPP said the driver was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Experts in the ATV industry are offering some safety tips after two serious collisions involving the four wheelers in two days.