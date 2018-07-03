

CTV Kitchener





Provincial Police say a 13-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after a drowning in West Perth Monday.

Police say the incident happened around the noon hour after emergency responders attended a family campground for reports of a missing child.

They say a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a small lake at the Woodland RV & Resort Campground.

EMS crews were able to resuscitate her and she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Ebony Kay of West Perth has since passed away in hospital.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled, but foul play is not suspected.