

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police say a 14-year-old boy has died following an alleged assault outside a high school in Hamilton.

The department offered few details, but said in a tweet the boy died as a result of injuries sustained during an unspecified assault.

The alleged incident took place Monday afternoon outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in the city's east end.

The Hamilton-Wentworth School Board did not immediately offer comment.

Police did not say whether anyone is in custody in connection with the alleged assault.

They're asking witnesses, including anyone who may have captured the incident on video, to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 7, 2019.