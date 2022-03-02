Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.

Officers were first called to the area of University Avenue West and Resurrection Drive around 12:45 p.m. this past Friday for reports of a student with a knife and brass knuckles.

Police say they found the male, arrested him after a brief chase on foot, and seized a knife and another knife with a brass knuckle handle guard.

The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon. He's set to appear in court in late April.

The incident is the latest in a recent string of charges made by Waterloo regional police for teenagers. A 14-year-old from Woolwich is facing weapons charges after pointing airsoft gun, a 13-year-old has been accused of robbing a Waterloo restaurant with BB gun, a 14-year-old from Kitchener has been charged after allegedly sending threats over social media, and a Kitchener teen is wanted on robbery and weapons charges.