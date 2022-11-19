Teen charged with attempted murder, taxi driver in critical condition

Six Nations police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder following an alleged incident involving a taxi driver.

Police and paramedics were called to Seneca Road south of 4th Line Road around 8:11 p.m. on Friday.

According to a police news release, emergency crews found a taxi partially in a ditch and the driver shot in the leg. He was taken to local hospital and is currently in stable but critical condition.

Police say they found a male nearby and arrested him for aggravated assault.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, and several firearm offences.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Six Nations Police Service.