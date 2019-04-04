

CTV Kitchener





A teenager is facing charges after a senior was assaulted in Port Dover.

Provincial police say they began investigating the incident on Wednesday morning.

Police say they’ve determined that a girl, 16, was having a verbal altercation with a senior inside a home. The altercation became then became physical.

Authorities also noticed that some property had been damaged, and determined that the girl was responsible.

She has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear at a Simcoe court at a later date.