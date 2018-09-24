

CTV Kitchener





Grey County OPP have charged a 13-year-old male with 13 criminal charges related to breaking into homes to steal female undergarments.

The arrest was made after police had investigated a series of thefts in the townships of Georgian Bluffs and South Bruce Peninsula as well as in Owen Sound.

On July 30, OPP officers responded to a break-in at a residence in Georgian Bluffs where only female undergarments were stolen.

The subsequent investigation revealed that similar break-ins and thefts had occurred in the above towns for two years prior.

A 13-year-old male was charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000 and five other offences related to these incidents.

He was arrested and charged on Sept. 18.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Grey County OPP.