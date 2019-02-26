

A teenager has been charged in connection to a Corvette that was stolen after a break-in.

Provincial police were called to an address in Delhi on Monday after it was reported that a white Corvette was stolen during a break-in.

Police determined that someone had forcibly entered the house between Friday and Monday.

Once inside, police say several things were taken, including jewellery and, ultimately, the sports car.

Officers patrolling the area found the vehicle and took a youth into custody without incident. Other stolen property from the residence was also recovered.

The teen, a 16-year-old male from Norfolk County, was charged with breaking and entering, theft and mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.