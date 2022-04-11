Teen charged after reportedly brandishing knife at Brantford theatre

A 13-year-old Brantford boy is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, after an incident at a theatre on King George Road.

In a media release, Brantford police said they received a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a boy in possession of a knife “causing a disturbance.”

He is reported to have verbally threatened and gestured the knife toward a 37-year-old man.

Police say the knife was handled recklessly and the boy waved it toward multiple other people at the theatre.

A toy gun was also used during the disturbance, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Once police were called, the boy and three other youth involved in the disturbance fled the scene on foot.

Police found and arrested the 13-year-old on Sunday.

He now faces multiple charges, including: