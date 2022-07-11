Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the incident at a home in the area of Westmount Road and Brybeck Crescent around 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the accused and victim are known to each other.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failing to comply with a release order.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Cough and cold medications in short supply in Canada: pharmacists association
Heightened demand and supply chain constraints are fuelling a shortage of cold and flu medication in Canada, a major pharmacy organization in Ontario says.
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Survey suggests Canadians' stance on free speech is swayed by their political views
A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person's political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada.
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious Omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.
London
-
Drugs and cash taken seized in Sarnia, Ont.
Sarnia, Ont. police have taken more drugs off the city’s streets.
-
'Suspected urine' tossed on front porch of Norfolk County home
OPP are investigating after a bag of “suspected urine” was tossed onto the front porch of a home in Norfolk County.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Windsor
-
Chatham woman charged with criminal harassment, mischief and making threats
A 42-year-old Chatham woman is facing several charges after a dispute with a man.
-
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
-
Chance of showers in Windsor-Essex early this week
There are showers in the forecast for the early part of the week in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Statistics Canada says June jobs down
Ontario lost 24,700 jobs in June.
-
Seniors at Angus apartment complex forced to take stairs due to broken elevator
Residents living in a seniors apartment complex in Angus are speaking out about being forced to take the stairs for over a month.
-
No injuries in Muskoka fire that destroyed cottage and adjacent bunker
A cottage and an adjacent bunker in Muskoka were destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips to keep your bike safe from theft
Bike Sudbury says cycling is growing in popularity in the city and police say there has also been a significant increase in bicycle thefts this year.
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Over 200,000 artifacts discovered during dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill
More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during the dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa man stranded for 7 hours after taxi, bus, don't show up
An Ottawa man says there needs to be more incentives to provide accessible transportation after he was left stranded for seven hours overnight after he could not get either a taxi or a bus ride home.
-
'Tragic weekend': Six people dead in crashes across eastern Ontario
Saturday was a deadly day on eastern Ontario roads, with numerous fatal collisions, most of them involving only one vehicle.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 76-year-old woman
Ottawa police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
-
Brampton urgent care centre closes early amid staffing 'challenges' seen province-wide
An urgent care centre in Brampton is the latest emergency centre in Ontario forced to cut hours due to widespread staffing challenges.
-
Police appeal for info in Toronto assault that left one individual with life-altering injuries
Police are appealing to the public for assistance identifying a group that were involved in an assault in Liberty Village this weekend which left one individual with life-altering injuries.
Montreal
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
DJs to the rescue: Montreal turntablers show up with vinyl for Questlove at Roots show
Two Montreal DJs got backstage passes to the Roots show at Jazz Fest after showing up, vinyl in hand, after Questlove was in desperate need of a record.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
-
Vandals target park named after N.B. teen Becca Schofield, who inspired acts of kindness
The Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park located behind her former childhood school has been a source of pride in Riverview, N.B., but unfortunately, it hasn't been treated that way lately.
Winnipeg
-
Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire considered toxic: city
A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., on Sunday has prompted an air quality advisory, according to the fire department.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
-
'I've always liked this festival': Folk Festival volunteers from all over ensure event's success
When the Winnipeg Folk Fest returned for the first time since the pandemic, it wasn't only a welcome return for festival-goers, but also the volunteers that make Folk Fest happen.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen Sunday afternoon before their boat capsized in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see heat warnings this week
Bring water - the warmest week of the year by a mile lies ahead!
Edmonton
-
Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS
A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023
After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
Vancouver
-
Health care to dominate meeting of Canada's premiers in B.C.
The state of health care in Canada will top the agenda as the premiers gather Monday on the West Coast.
-
B.C. emergency department hit with more than a dozen closures this year temporarily shut down again
A B.C. emergency department that's faced a string of closures over staffing shortages has been temporarily shut down again.
-
Friends hoping to collect donations for Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out-of-pocket for cancer treatment
Friends of a Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out-of-pocket for Stage 4 cancer treatment are rallying to help them through an online fundraiser.