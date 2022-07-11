Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the incident at a home in the area of Westmount Road and Brybeck Crescent around 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the accused and victim are known to each other.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failing to comply with a release order.