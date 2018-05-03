

A 16 year old who was driving an off-road motorcycle that was involved in a collision in Brant County didn’t have the proper licence for that vehicle, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a section of Highway 5 near St. George around 8 p.m. Wednesday in response to a collision between an off-road motorcycle and an SUV.

Brant County OPP say the SUV had been travelling on the highway while the motorcycle was crossing it.

The motorcycle operator has been charged with careless driving and failing to have the proper driver’s licence.

A child riding as a passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.