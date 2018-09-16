

CTV Kitchener





A 17-year-old male has been charged after a serious collision in Hamilton.

It happened on Nebo Road near Airport Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man pulled out to pass when he collided with another vehicle.

A 29-year-old woman and her two children were hospitalized, as well as the teenage driver and his passenger.

All five were described as being in serious condition.

The teenage driver was charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.