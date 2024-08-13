Teen charged after firearm pulled out during Kitchener disturbance
A 17-year-old boy from Kitchener has been charged after a firearm was pulled out during an argument in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Sheldon Avenue and King Street East area on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.
Officers said they learned a group of youths were arguing when the firearm was brandished. The group left before police arrived and no injuries were reported.
Officers later located a 17-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence order.
