KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen charged after firearm pulled out during Kitchener disturbance

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    A 17-year-old boy from Kitchener has been charged after a firearm was pulled out during an argument in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Sheldon Avenue and King Street East area on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.

    Officers said they learned a group of youths were arguing when the firearm was brandished. The group left before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

    Officers later located a 17-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence order.

