Teen charged after firearm pulled out during Kitchener disturbance

A 17-year-old boy from Kitchener has been charged after a firearm was pulled out during an argument in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Sheldon Avenue and King Street East area on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.

Officers said they learned a group of youths were arguing when the firearm was brandished. The group left before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

Officers later located a 17-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence order.