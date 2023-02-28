Teen charged after driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit: OPP

A Listowel teen is facing charges after police say they were driving more than double the speed limit in North Perth.

According to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a vehicle was stopped on Perth Line 86 in North Perth. OPP said the vehicle was found to be travelling 181 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, just after 4:30 p.m., on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving.

The driver is facing a 30-day-driving suspension and 14 day vehicle impoundment.