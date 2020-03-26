Teen charged after allegedly shooting friend by accident while playing with gun
The Canadian Press Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:22AM EDT
NORTH PERTH, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 15-year-old who they allege accidentally shot a friend while playing with a gun in Perth County.
Investigators allege that the incident happened on Saturday morning, when a group of teens were playing with guns in a field.
They say a 14-year-old was shot and suffered minor injuries.
Police say a 15-year-old from the Municipality of North Perth was charged with careless use of a firearm.
The identity of the 15-year-old is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and police didn't release the gender of the person charged.
Officers say the teen is due in court at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.