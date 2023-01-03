Teen boy extorted after sending nude images: Guelph police

Guelph Police are urging people to be cautious when sharing intimate images online after they say a teen boy was extorted.

According to a news release, the teen’s mother contacted police on Friday evening. Police said an investigation revealed the 15-year-old shared nude photos of himself on social media with someone he believed to be a female. The unknown recipient threatened to share the images with the boy’s contacts if he did not pay money. Police said no money was sent.

“This is a common scam which is very difficult for police to investigate,” police said in the release. “The Guelph Police Service recommends never sharing intimate images online, especially if you are not sure who you are sending them to.”