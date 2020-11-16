Advertisement
Teen boy ejected from vehicle in crash near The Boardwalk
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 2:28PM EST
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after police say he was ejected from a vehicle in a collision near The Boardwalk on Friday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. According to police, the teen was a passenger in a pickup truck. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.