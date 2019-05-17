

CTV Kitchener





Police have linked Thursday’s bizarre crash with a brazen shooting in Waterloo over the Easter weekend.

On May 16, police released information about a 17-year-old male they were looking for in connection to the shooting, where more than 30 bullets were sprayed into a store in a King Street North plaza.

One person was shot and two others were also hurt. None of those injuries were life-threatening.

Then, on Thursday, police stopped a car whose driver who was allegedly using a cellphone. When police began speaking to him, he allegedly took off before crashing into a light pole at King and River.

He then took off on foot.

Officers and a canine unit searched a nearby wooded area along the Grand River for hours, finding a loaded handgun but no suspect. Police have not confirmed whether the handgun and the suspect are connected.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the suspect was arrested in Etobicoke. Police say he was involved in both the shooting and the car crash.

The youth is facing a number of charges including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. His name is under a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.