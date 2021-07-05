KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a teenager they say threatened a business owner who was refusing him entry because he recognized him as someone who previously stole from the store.

The teen reportedly went to the Macdonell Street business last Friday around 11:40 a.m., but was stopped at the door by the owner because he had stolen $47 worth of items a couple weeks earlier.

Police say the teen became upset, threatened to assault the owner, and then fled on foot.

The teen was reportedly found downtown later that afternoon and was arrested. Police say they found suspected crystal meth on him too.

An 18-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats, and possession of controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court mid-September.