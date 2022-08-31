Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger in Guelph

Guelph police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say stabbed a stranger in the back.

According to a news release, a man was downtown at 2 a.m. Monday when another man asked to walk him with.

Police say the two walked a short distanced while making small talk when the one man pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the back near the waist.

Someone passing by called 911 for the victim.

They were take to Guelph General Hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre. They were released and are recovering at home.

A 19-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threat, and two counts of breaching a probation order.